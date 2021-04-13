Afshan Azad aka Padma Patil from 'Harry Potter' is expecting first child with husband Nabil Kazi

Harry Potter actress Afshan Azad has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Nabil Kazi.
Afshan, who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film series, took to Instagram on Monday to announce her pregnancy with adorable pictures.
In one of the pictures, Afshan can be seen cradling her baby bump, while her husband puts his arms around her.
In the caption of the post, Afshan revealed that 'Baby Kazi' is due this July. She also asked her fans to keep them in their prayers.
"The secrets out everyone - I’m going to be a mummy!!! 😭🥰 Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet 🤲🏽✨ Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers," she wrote.
In another follow-up post, she thanked her fans and well-wishers and said that she was overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love.
"Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved 🤍 Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry," she wrote.
Moments after she posted the pictures, her Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright dropped congratulatory messages.
“Awww congratulations Afshan, you’re going to be amazing parents!!” Evanna, who played Luna Lovegood in the films, wrote.
Bonnie, who played Ginny Weasley, commented, “So excited!!!!!! baby kazi has the best parents.”
Afshan and husband Nabil tied the knot in 2018 with many of the Harry Potter film stars attending the wedding.
