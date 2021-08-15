e-Paper Get App

Adele to splash Rs 20.5 crore on her new London home

She has bought two neighbouring properties in Kensington worth 11 million pounds and has got the permission for construction.
Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2 million pounds on this construction.

She has bought two neighbouring properties in Kensington worth 11 million pounds and has got the permission for construction.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying: "This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There's no expense spared."

This new property will reportedly be four floors high and have a 1,000 sq ft bedroom. It will also have three en-suite bedrooms and an expansive playroom for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The first floor will be dedicated to Adele's master suite and have a glass-floored hallway.

