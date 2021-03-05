Adele, Simon Konecki finalise divorce nearly two years after announcing split

Grammy-winning singer Adele and her estranged husband Simon Konecki have finalised their divorce nearly two years after they announced their decision to split.

As per Us Weekly, a judge signed off on the divorce settlement on Thursday, meaning Adele and Simon are officially divorced now.

The outlet had earlier reported that Adele and her former husband submitted a judgement packet last month, but it was not signed by the judge until now. In the document, filed by the Grammy Award-winning singer, the pair opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation. Adele and her ex represented themselves in the case.

The duo, who share eight-year-old son Angelo, first announced their split in April 2019 following seven years together. "Adele and her partner have separated," the singer's representative announced in a statement to Us Weekly at the time of the separation announcement.

"They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," the rep had added.

Early filings showed that both Adele and Konecki were seeking joint custody and visitation of their son. They planned to negotiate those details with a mediator as well.

In May 2020, a source told People magazine that Adele and Simon have been living across the street from each other in L.A. as they co-parent their child amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.