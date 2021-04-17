'Addams Family' actor Felix Silla passes away at 84

American actor Felix Silla, widely known for playing the mysterious and hairy Cousin Itt on The Addams Family, has passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 84 when he breathed his last.

Gil Gerard, Felix's co-star on the old NBC series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century broke the news on Twitter on Friday afternoon (local time).

Gil said he was sad to see his friend lose his cancer battle, but on the other hand, was glad to know that Felix is no longer suffering.

He tweeted, "Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn't suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to, go ' f ' myself".