Actor-filmmaker Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russia's military operation

Kiev [Ukraine]: Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine to work on a documentary about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Sean was spotted attending a government press conference in Ukraine's capital Kiev on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the neighbouring country.

A statement confirming Sean's presence in Ukraine was also issued from the Office of the President of Ukraine, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," read the translated statement.

The documentary is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

Sean last visited Ukraine in November 2021 and started preparing for his documentary by visiting the country's military.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:31 AM IST