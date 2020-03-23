'Accounts for blasphemy': Desi Twitter offended by Kumail Nanjiani's 'cauliflower rice biryani'

Biryani definitely tops the spot for being the most favourite Indian dish ever! The dish that Desis around the world love indulging in is made from a mouthwatering blend of spices, aromatic basmati rice and juicy chicken. In fact, Indians order 95 biryanis per minute from food delivering apps. So of course when Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani tried his hand at making 'cauliflower rice briyani' he had to suffer the wrath of offended biryani lovers.

'The Silicon Valley' star Kumail Nanjiani took to his Twitter on Sunday to share a picture of his cauliflower rice biryani. The stand-up comedian already knew what was coming his way as he captioned the picture, "Today in who-have-I-become, I made cauliflower rice biryani. I know desi people will consider this an abomination. I agree with you. I’m rolling my eyes at me too. But it tasted pretty dang good."

The tweet obviously didn't go well with biryani lovers and they took to the comments section to react to Kumail's version of the lip-smacking delicacy.

A user wrote, "As a Hyderabadi, I personally feel offended!"

Another commented, "That's not biryani. That's warm chicken and cauliflower salad."

Here are some of the hilarious Twitter reactions to Kumail's cauliflower rice biryani: