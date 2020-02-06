According to science, Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world

Washington D.C.: has been declared the most handsome man in the world, according to a scientific study.

According to UK outlet the Daily Mail, in October 2019, Bella Hadid was declared the most beautiful woman in the world. And now, Robert Pattinson has been declared the "most handsome man," reported E!News.

The 33-year-old actors' eyebrows, eyes, jaw, nose, lips and general facial shape were measured against the features of other male celebrities, and he apparently came the closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of 'perfection.'

A technique believed to be used by painters in the European Renaissance, The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi was determined to consider the idea of perfection.