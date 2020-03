According to Cardi B, celebs testing coronavirus positive are all paid

Rapper Cardi B has a conspiracy theory. She feels that celebrities who have said that they tested positive for COVID-19 are all paid.

In a recent Instagram Live post, the "Bodak yellow" hitmaker said that some of the celebrities who have tested COVID-19 positive have showed no symptoms, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While many people have claimed that COVID-19 testing is available only to the rich, the rapper thinks all these celebrities are actually being paid for getting tested.

"We keep seeing these basketball players say like, 'Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don't got no symptoms'. So how the f**k am I supposed to know when I am supposed to get tested for it?!" she said inthe video.

Cardi added: "Y'all n****s is playin' with me. That's my problem right there. Cause y'all not really saying what it is. And it's like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain't. I'm starting to feellike y'all n****s is payin' n****s to say that they got it."

She went on to say: "If y'all are paying n****s to say that they gotit, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? S**t, 'cause I'm trying to get paid."