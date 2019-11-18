A room isn't enough: Shawn and Camilla's PDA reached heights as they kiss passionately during a night out!

The most talked-about couple of 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello never shy away from indulging in PDA and their recent steamy intimate pictures are a proof.
According to a DailyMail article, the 'Senorita' singers went for romantic night out in Santa Monica, California, on Friday evening, post which they were spotted kissing passionately on the road.
Shawn, who's 21, and Camilla, 22-yr-old, looked too much loved up as the former lifted Havana singer up into the air while they kissed each other. As they delightedly kissed, Shawn spun Camila in the air holding tightly around her eventually putting her back down onto her feet.
The singer had recently revealed that he and Camila were not an official couple until 4 July earlier this year.
"We haven't been dating for that long," the 21-yer-old singer told fans at his concert in Hindmarsh, Australia in footage that was shared on Twitter. "We have been dating since July 4th officially."
