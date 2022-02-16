'A Quiet Place Part III' to debut in 2025, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' sequel in works

Los Angeles: The third installment of the post-apocalyptic horror film 'A Quiet Place' is set to debut in 2025. The film will act as a direct sequel to the 2021's pandemic-era box office hit 'A Quiet Place Part II'.

As per Variety, the move came as a part of Paramount Pictures annual investor day presentation on Tuesday (U.S. Pacific Standard Time). In their upcoming theatrical film slate, the studio announced plans for 'A Quiet Place 3' as well as another sequel to 'Sonic the Hedgehog'.

Brian Robbins, the newly appointed president and chief executive officer at Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, had shared that the company had a wide range of content that catered to a large set of audience "from preschoolers to boomers to generations X, Y and Z."

He also suggested that many of these cinematic properties won't exist purely on the big screen. They will instead "live across films, series and consumer products."

Apart from its release year, the details of 'A Quiet Place' with regards to the involvement of writer-director John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe have been largely vague. However, their participation seems likely as per Variety as the film will take off exactly from where the second part ended.

Ahead of the release of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' on April 8, Paramount also announced that they have commenced development on a third feature film in the franchise. Producers Paramount and Sega have set a television series about Knuckles, a character in Sonic's orbit who is voiced by Idris Elba.

Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Corporation, said in a statement accessed by Variety, "We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount Plus are being actively developed. We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them."

Haruki opined that the current year will be instrumental for the franchise, "2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."

In addition, Paramount also announced that it will bring back the aStar Trek' reboot cast and crew of Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto in a new space adventure that is set to start shooting this year.

Producer J.J. Abrams said in a statement, "We're thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we're talking about that we think will be really exciting so can't wait for you to see what we're cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper."

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:13 PM IST