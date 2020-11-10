A Quiet Place 3: Jeff Nichols to write and direct third installment based on an idea by John Krasinski

Jeff Nichols, the filmmaker behind such dramas as 'Mud and Loving', will write and direct an untitled spinoff connected to the events in the hit Paramount horror movie- 'A Quiet Place'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, American actor and filmmaker -John Krasinski - who directed and co-wrote the original 2018 movie as well as its still-unreleased sequel, came up with the idea for the new story. He will also produce via his Sunday Night banner along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

'A Quiet Place' was set in a post-apocalyptic world in which creatures with heightened hearing used sound to devour humankind. The movie followed a family trying their best to stay silent and stay alive. The picture proved to be a cultural phenomenon with both critics and audiences, scaring up over USD 340 million worldwide on a budget of less than USD 20 million, and nabbing an Oscar nomination for best sound editing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'A Quiet Place Part II' was scheduled to open on March 20, 2020, but the release was postponed several times due to theatre closures and coronavirus-induced lockdowns. It is now scheduled for release now on April 23, 2021.

Nichols' 'Mud', which starred Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan, played at the Cannes Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival while 'Loving', also competed at Cannes and earned star Ruth Negga an Oscar nomination.

He also wrote and directed 'Midnight Special', a science-fiction thriller released in 2016 by Warner Bros. One of the filmmaker's hallmarks, on top of making thoughtful dramas, is collaborating with actor Michael Shannon, who has appeared in all his movies so far.