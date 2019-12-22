A little this horror Christmas?

On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the doomed chained ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley (Leo G Carroll), who tells him that the three spirits who would visit him that night would give him a chance at redemption.

Highlighting themes of forgiveness, repentance and sharing, the film is Hollywood’s first prominent screen adaptation of the Dickens story, has good production values and is short (because MGM insisted on a short film for family audiences) and sweet - leaving out several of the story’s darker, poignant moments. The film is recognised as an all-time Christmas classic.

Based on a true story

The Impossible is a disaster movie set against the backdrop of the 2004 tsunami that devastated large portions of coastal southern Asia. The 114 minute historical, thriller, drama directed by J.A. Bayona and released in 2012, followed a regular family — Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three kids who travel to Thailand to spend Christmas. Upgraded to a villa on the coastline, they go to the pool to soak in the Christmas vacation experience only to find themselves caught up in a tsunami.