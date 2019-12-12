A Kardashian Christmas: Kris Jenner gives family, friends botox gift cards

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kris Jenner has opted for an unusual gift to send to her friends and family this Christmas -- Botox vouchers.

The 64-year-old, who herself boasts a line-free visage thanks to regular injections with the wrinkle-smoothing drug, said that she didn't have to think hard about what to get her nearest and dearest.

Kris told people.com: "It's a one stop shop for me. And who doesn't love Botox? For me it's been really great. If you're responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It's something that I've been using for a long time."

Among the recipients of Kris' gift cards will be her mother, Mary Jo Campbell.

"I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she's 85 years old. I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I'm her age. She's a joy. I'm going to give her a Botox gift card for sure," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said.