78th Golden Globes: From 'The Crown' to 'The Queen's Gambit' - here is the complete list of nominees

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.

According to Variety, top contenders in the film categories include 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' 'The Father' and 'One Night in Miami,' and top TV candidates include 'The Queen's Gambit', 'The Undoing' and 'The Crown.' With pics that include Aaron Sorkin's drama 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and Regina King's 'One Night in Miami,' streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are expected to dominate both the TV and film fields, respectively.

Most notably, Steven Yeun-starrer 'Minari,' about a Korean family pursuing the American dream, will be shut out from the best motion picture race because the film's dialogue is almost entirely in Korean. A similar, controversial fate befell Lulu Wang's 'The Farewell' last year.

Frontrunners for the best actress in a drama category include Viola Davis for her depiction of the titular Ma Rainey in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Vanessa Kirby for her performance in 'Pieces of a Woman' and Frances McDormand for her starring role in the indie drama 'Nomadland.' As reported by Variety, Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal'), the late Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom') and Delroy Lindo ('Da 5 Bloods') lead the race for best actor in a drama.

This year's ceremony will air live on February 28 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes, after previously emceeing the ceremony from 2013 to 2015.

Check out the full nominations list below: Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy "Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Schitt's Creek" (CBC)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)