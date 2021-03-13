3 failed marriages, 5 engagements, 7 relationships: A look at Jennifer Lopez’s love life

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their two-year engagement.

The news of their break up was first reported by PageSix, revealing that the two stars are no longer together.

"He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," a source close to Rodriguez said.

The couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were recently photographed in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her latest movie "Shotgun Wedding".