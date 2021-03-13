3 failed marriages, 5 engagements, 7 relationships: A look at Jennifer Lopez’s love life

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their two-year engagement.
The news of their break up was first reported by PageSix, revealing that the two stars are no longer together.
"He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," a source close to Rodriguez said.
The couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were recently photographed in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her latest movie "Shotgun Wedding".
Here’s a quick look at Jennifer Lopez’s love life.
The singer was previously married to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Their marriage had a brush with legal troubles on several occasions.
In 2006, Lopez sued Noa preventing him from publishing a book about their marriage.
While working on her debut album “On the 6”, Lopez began dating record producer and rapper Sean Combs.
However, after getting entangled with the law enforcement and leading to Combs being charged and indicted in connection with a shooting outside a Times Square club, JLo called it quits.
She was later married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002.
Following her second divorce she had her first high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck. The two engaged in November 2002.
However, couple postponed their nuptials indefinitely a day prior to the planned ceremony in September 2003, citing the media's interference.
In 2004, the two broke up and the same year in June she got married to Marc Anthony in 2004.
The two share twins Max and Emme, born in 2008.
Three years later in July 2011, the couple announced their split, with Anthony filing for divorce in April 2012. The divorce was finalised in 2014.
From 2011 to 2016 Lopez had an on-off relationship with her former backup dancer Casper Smart.
Lopez and Alex Rodriguez began dating in February of 2017. The two met while they were separately having lunch and Lopez went up to the athlete.
The two got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years. Over the past year, the couple has spent time at home during the pandemic.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)