'2020 can't get worse': Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's 'Spencer'; internet reacts to the controversial casting

Actress Kristen Stewart will bring Princess Diana alive in Pablo Larrain's film "Spencer". The drama will be set around a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided to separate from Prince Charles. Larrain will direct the film from a script by Steven Knight. The production is expected to begin in early 2021, reports deadline.com.

The drama takes place over three days, in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

"Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature," LarraÃ­n said of casting the "Twilight" star.

However, the announcement received mixed reactions on Twitter. While some expressed excitement and defended Kristen Stewart's acting abilities, others had hilarious reactions. Check them out here: