1996 horror classic 'Scream' reboot in the works

Los Angeles: Spyglas Media is developing a reboot of horror classic "Scream", to be directed by "Ready or Not" filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

"Scream", the 1996 slasher horror movie, directed by Wes Craven, revolved around a young woman in a small town who becomes the target of a Ghostface killer who wears a mask inspired by the Edvard Munch's painting 'The Scream'.

The movie became a huge success and was turned into a four-film franchise, written by Kevin Williamson.