17 years post-breakup, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck reunite after singer calls off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez

Within a month after calling off her engagement with baseball star Alex Rodriguez, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has reportedly reunited with her former fiancé and actor Ben Affleck.
For those unversed, JLo had her first high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck. The two engaged in November 2002.
However, couple postponed their nuptials indefinitely a day prior to the planned ceremony in September 2003, citing the media's interference. Subsequrntly they announced their breakup.
According to reports, Jennifer and Ben, addressed as “Bennifer” appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, after which they jetted off together for a week-long vacation.
A source told E! News that “they were alone.”
Another source added that the two have been in touch throughout the years and that after her split with Alex, Ben came over to check on her if she was doing okay. They even had dinner together a few times.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who was rumoured to have cheated on Jennifer with Madison LeCroy, is “very shocked” to see the singer move on, while he is still trying to reconnect with her.
E! also reported that ARod reached out to JLo and has told her "he's upset."
Last month, Jennifer and Alex called off their engagement in a joint statement.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they jointly said in the statement, according to eonline.com.
They said they "wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them. The only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support".
Lopez has twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
