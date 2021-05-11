17 years post-breakup, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck reunite after singer calls off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez

Another source added that the two have been in touch throughout the years and that after her split with Alex, Ben came over to check on her if she was doing okay. They even had dinner together a few times.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who was rumoured to have cheated on Jennifer with Madison LeCroy, is “very shocked” to see the singer move on, while he is still trying to reconnect with her.

E! also reported that ARod reached out to JLo and has told her "he's upset."

Last month, Jennifer and Alex called off their engagement in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they jointly said in the statement, according to eonline.com.

They said they "wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them. The only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support".

Lopez has twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.