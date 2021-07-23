'13 Reasons Why' star Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself as a trans woman, pens emotional note

Hollywood actor Tommy Dorfman, who starred as Ryan Shaver in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' and is set to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's 'I Wish You All the Best', has recently confirmed that she's a trans woman.

According to E! News, in an interview with novelist Torrey Peters for an entertainment outlet, the star opened up about her transition publicly for the first time and said that she's not coming out but merely clarifying to the world who she is.

Talking about it, she said, "It's funny to think about coming out because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy." Dorfman also revealed that she looked to others who had recently "come out as trans," and stated that she doesn't consider her journey "a transition," at least "not as an idea of going somewhere. Just that I am actually myself."

Dorfman said that she's clarifying her gender now after realising that without asserting who she is, she can lose control of her own narrative, something that has already emotionally affected her.