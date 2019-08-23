‘13 Reasons Why’ season 3 is your new weekend binge

Netflix few hours ago dropped the new season of hit series 13 Reasons Why. While fans have eagerly been waiting to see where the story goes after the last two seasons, the murder mystery element to the 3rd season has excited fans even more.

Earlier Netflix dropped a trailer introducing some new aspects to the season with Bryce Walker’s death and the mystery behind it. Bryce- the bully, the abuser and the rapist has what is coming for him. Walker quickly became the most hated character of the show and this season his death takes on the lead.

The show still continues to highlight its content around Bullying after talking about gun violence in the previous season. The new season consists of 13 episodes and will pick up after a gunned Tyler Down comes to the school premises. The story takes a new turn when students trying to recover are struck with the news of Bryce’s death.

The show then takes on as every suspects each other, everyone does have a reason to kill the bad guy and take revenge, but amid all the lies and deception no one is sure who did it. While the season revolves around his death, fans will also get a chance to see a new side of Bryce Walker. Another character that takes the lead this season in Jessica Davis, while Clay Jenson stays the caring friend we have always known him to be.

As for the makers they have worked on the storyline as such that the transition does not affect its narrative, the music is worth a dedicated playlist and the cinematography just keeps getting better. While you might miss Hannah Baker after the first two seasons the you won’t feel the emptiness for long.