Hollywood stars stunned after Ricky Gervais’ savage monologue, Twitter hails comedian

In his fifth gig as the host of the Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais didn't shy away from touching upon hot topics like #MeToo, 2019 college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman, Martin Scorsese's Marvel comments and the lack of diversity in Hollywood.
The British "Office" creator began his opening remarks by promising that this would be his last time hosting.
After a few digs at William H Macy and Joe Pesci, who he referred to as Baby Yoda, he moved onto the lack of diversity among the nominees at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
Gervais ended his monologue by asking the stars at the ceremony to not use the platform to make a political speech.
"If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.
So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*** off. OK?" During the telecast at the NBC, Gervais' swear words and his use of profanity in two separate jokes were beeped out.
Check out Twitter reactions:
With inputs from PTI