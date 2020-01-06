Hollywood stars stunned after Ricky Gervais’ savage monologue, Twitter hails comedian

In his fifth gig as the host of the Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais didn't shy away from touching upon hot topics like #MeToo, 2019 college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman, Martin Scorsese's Marvel comments and the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

The British "Office" creator began his opening remarks by promising that this would be his last time hosting.

After a few digs at William H Macy and Joe Pesci, who he referred to as Baby Yoda, he moved onto the lack of diversity among the nominees at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.