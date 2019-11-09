Ho gaya. Bas. Ab?: Tapsee after Ayodhya verdict

Badla actress Taapsee Pannu is known for her puns and bold statements on social media. After the historical decision made by the Supreme Court of India on the Ayodhya Dispute today, she joined other Bollywood stars in giving her opinion for the same. However, it would take a wise man to understand what she really meant.

Taapsee took to her social media to mock the importance given to this dispute over the years and tweeted “Ho gaya. Bas. Ab?” To cover the bluntness of this tweet, she also wrote in a sarcastic manner asking to focus on necessary issues in this country. She said “#AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in.”