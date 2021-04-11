'His Storyy' poster row: Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji apologises after being accused of plagiarism

Producer Ekta Kapoor's streaming platform ALTBalaji on Sunday apologised and removed the poster of show "His Storyy" from its social media pages after filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria alleged it was copied from the artwork of his film "Loev".

Saria, who bagged the National Award for best direction last month for his feature "Knock Knock Knock", took to Twitter over the weekend and shared the poster of his acclaimed 2015 same-sex romantic-drama, which featured the film's two leads lying in an embrace.

The poster of "His Storyy", shared by ALTBalaji on its social media pages, also showed the central characters in a strikingly similar position.

Saria called out the streamer for "blatantly" copying his poster and wrote the culture of plagiarising an artwork "must end."

In a statement posted on Twitter, ALTBalaji said the resemblance between the two posters cannot be passed off as "mere coincidence."