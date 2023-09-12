 Himmatwala Producer Mukesh Udeshi Dies Ahead Of Kidney Transplant In Chennai: Report
The producer is survived by his wife and his son Avi Udeshi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood film producer Mukesh Udeshi passed away in Chennai on Monday, September 11. According to a report in ETimes, he is survived by his wife and his son Avi Udeshi.

The exact cause of his death is not known yet. He was reportedly not keeping well and was preparing for a kidney transplant. However, he breathed his last just a couple of days before the surgery.

Mukesh Udeshi has been the line producer for Bollywood films like Ek Villain, Himmatwala, Chashme Baddoor and Go Goa Gone among others.

Udeshi also co-produced Ram Gopal Varma's Kaun which starred Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. He also produced Allu Arvind's film which featured Chiranjeevi.

article-image

