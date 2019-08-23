Himesh Reshammiya offers song to viral singer Ranu Mondal

Mumbai: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya feels that Ranu Mandol, who became an Internet sensation after her video of singing the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar hit, "Ek pyaar ka nagma hai", went viral, has a gods gift. He has offered her to sing in his upcoming movie "Happy Hardy and Heer".

Ranu will make an appearance on "Superstar Singer" and meet the kids and judges, including Himesh.

"Salman (Khan) bhai's father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent," Himesh said.