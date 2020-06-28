'High School Musical' star Joshua Bassett denies sexual assault claims

Los Angeles: "High School Musical" star Joshua Bassett has denied sexual assault allegations made against him. The star, 19, took to Twitter to defend himself against the claims made by a now-deactivated Twitter account, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Bassett has claimed that the account fabricated an encounter between himself and one of his fans during an impassioned post earlier this week. Talking about the claims, Joshua wrote: "It has come to my attention that a now deactivated account has spread rumours about me regarding a fabricated encounter with a fan accusing me of sexual assault. This abhorrent rumour is absolutely false, and dangerous to actual victims with real stories,' continued the teen.

"I'm sick to my stomach that someone would recklessly perpetuate such defamatory claims. it is vital to respect all peoples boundaries at all times. Be kind and be good," he added.

Earlier this week, the alleged victim referred to herself only as 'Grace', and claimed that she met Joshua in October last year. "BELIEVE THE VICTIMS. It's a very scary situation to be in and you will never understand unless you've been in one before. I know a lot of people won't believe me because he's so popular but I just wanted to let this out," wrote the alleged victim.