Here's why Shalini Pandey is on cloud nine after Jayeshbhai Jordaar's OTT release

Pic: Instagram/shalzp

Post pandemic, like all content films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar struggled at the box office because people were keen to watch big screen spectacles. However, the film, along with Ranveer and debutante Shalini Pandey’s performances, have been getting a lot of love from people ever since it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Shalini, who plays the role of a pregnant woman, had faced a lot of criticism for choosing a film like this as her Bollywood debut.

An elated Shalini says, “It is amazing to see the love that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is getting from audiences post its OTT release. What’s also heartening is that people are loving my work and appreciating how I have sensitively played the role of a pregnant woman fighting patriarchy in the film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar gave me the opportunity to tell everyone that I’m here for the long run and that I’m only interested in doing exciting roles that challenge me thoroughly.”

Shalini admits that everyone advised her to not play a pregnant girl in her Hindi big screen debut, but the artiste in her made her choose otherwise. “Everyone told me that I was taking a huge risk by choosing to play a pregnant woman on screen. I didn’t pay attention to such comments because, for me, what mattered was the role allowing me to express myself as an artiste. I look up to actresses who have broken the mould by choosing daring films and roles, and I want to be one of them. I want my filmography to be as diverse as possible,” she reveals.

“I want that as my calling card to the industry, audiences and media. So, the attention that I am getting for my debut Bollywood film is reason enough for me to smile and choose more such different roles in the future,” Shalini signs off.