 Here's Why Jackie Shroff Sent 'Bhidu' To Ananya Panday On Instagram DM
Here's Why Jackie Shroff Sent 'Bhidu' To Ananya Panday On Instagram DM

Here's Why Jackie Shroff Sent 'Bhidu' To Ananya Panday On Instagram DM

In an interview, Jackie Shroff revealed why he sent 'Bhidu' to Ananya Panday on Instagram DM.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

Recently, during Kho Gaye Hum Kahan promotions, Ananya Panday, with her co-stars Siddharth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav on a Netflix podcast hosted by Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat, the actress revealed that Jackie Shroff randomly texted her saying ‘Bhidu' on her Instagram DM.

Reacting to this, in a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jackie was questioned about his text to Ananya and said, “It was just to let her know that I am always there. Mere dost ka baccha hai. All these kids are my friends. Their fathers aren’t my friends. They were at one time.”

Further, Shroff said that he enjoys going to parties still and so do these kids as their fathers don’t party.

"I like all kinds of music, I like to dance sometimes on my own. I do my thing, so this is where I find my little buddies. Jitne bhi bhidu hai mere, they don’t think that some relic is coming, some dinosaur is coming. They accept me. Because I am of their level. My childhood hasn’t gone. Mera bachpana nahi gaya hai.”

On the work front, Jackie was last seen in Mast Mein Rehne Ka alongside Neena Gupta and Monika Panwar, which released on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023.

Ananya, on the other hand, has Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will also make her OTT debut with Call Me Bae.

