Here's why Deepika Padukone calls her husband Ranveer Singh a 'trashcan'

Deepika Padukone has called hubby Ranveer Singh a "trashcan", for his tendency to finish off whatever she leaves on plate at the dining table.

The actress' latest meme on Instagram is a hilarious post that has her poking fun at her actor-husband's habit. In the meme, a girl and a boy are seated at a table, eating. While the boy sips at his drink, the girl has trouble finishing her food. Then she throws the remaining food into the boy's mouth, which is wide open like a trashcan. "Open wide, trashcan!" she tells him.

"That's us" wrote Deepika, and tagged Ranveer.

Ranveer on his part commented on the post. "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC," he wrote.

"That's cute," wrote a user, while another showed solidarity to the star couple: "You aren't alone".

"All husband and wife relation is the same," wrote another user. A Ranveer fan used the situation to gush about him: "Ranveer is the love everyone deserves."