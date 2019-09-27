Here's Nicki Minaj's first song 'Fendi' after shocking fans with retirement

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj who shocked fan with her retirement announcement to focus on her personal life has featured in a new song 'Fendi' released on Thursday.

She is back with a new feature on the PnB Rock song 'Fendi' that also features Murda Beatz.

Earlier this month, Minaj wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "I've decided to retire and have my family," adding "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box--cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," reported E! News.

A day after the announcement, Minaj responded to an outcry from one of her fans, tweeting, "I'm still right here. Still madly in love with you guys and you know that. In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion and it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize babe."