Here's how Taylor Swift celebrated National Cat Day with her furry friends

Singer Taylor Swift is showing her fondness for cats while celebrating National Cat Day on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old singer celebrated the holiday with a bevy of pictures on Instagram of her three feline friends: Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey.

"Hug your cat today. Or don't, if your cat hates hugs. But anyway. Happy #NationalCatDay from me, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. [?]," she wrote in the caption alongside a monochrome picture of herself snuggling up with Olivia.