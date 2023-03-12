Here's how Alia Bhatt congratulated hubby Ranbir Kapoor for the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Alia Bhatt | Photo file

Alia Bhatt, who was filming her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, is back to hubby Ranbir Kapoor. After a busy shooting schedule, she finally managed to watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and was all praises for the Luv Ranjan directorial.

Reviewing the film, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress praised the entire team, especially her husband Ranbir Kapoor on social media.

Read Also Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals if daughter Raha looks more like him or Alia Bhatt

Here’s what the actress said:

As she shared a selfie of herself in a white T-shirt with ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ printed on it, the actress looked pretty in her no-make-up look. She went on to appreciate the sweetest ‘jhoothi’ Shraddha and cutest ‘Makkaar’ for Ranbir for their performance and also praised the efforts of the entire teams which brought amazing feedback from the audience.

In her IG post, she wrote, “Such a LUV-LY time at movies with possibly the sweetest jhoothi and the cutest makkaar 💘💘💘 @luv_films @shraddhakapoor. Congratulations You Guys.”

Have a look at Alia Bhatt’s post here:

As soon as the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop themself from praising Alia Bhatt. They seem to be impressed by her constant support to her husband Ranbir. A user wrote, “THE MOST SUPPORTIVE WIFE LITERALLY.” Another fan was in awe of her cute, young appearance and commented, “Are we in 2016? OMG!”

One of the users also requested her to click a photo with Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt: Professional front

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will once again share the screen with his Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in this film.

Alia took their daughter Raha with her to Kashmir as Ranbir Kapoor was busy with promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to enter theatres on July 28, 2023.

Now, Alia Bhatt has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in work. She will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra for the first time in this road trip drama. The actress is also making her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone.