Hema Malini reacts to Kent RO's controversial atta maker advertisement, calls it 'inappropriate'

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini weighed in on the controversial atta maker advertisement by healthcare company Kent RO.
"Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate; The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake. I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society," she wrote in a statement released on Twitter.
For those unversed, the now deleted posters were a part of their Instagram campaign which read as, "Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected. Don't compromise on health and purity. Choose Kent atta and break maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time."
The screenshots of the advertisement were shared on Twitter, and many social media users panned the company for its choice of words.
Mahesh Gupta, founder of Kent RO, roped in Hema Malini as their brand ambassador in 2005. It has been her longest association in the advertisement arena. After facing severe backlash over the now deleted campaign, Gupta in a tweet to the Free Press Journal wrote, "Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of the society."