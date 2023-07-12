Hema Malini Laughs At Being Called 'Feminist Icon' For Not Living With Dharmendra Despite Marriage

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini and actor Dharmendra's love story is no less than a Bollywood film in itself. The two got married in 1980 after falling in love, despite Dharmendra being already married at the time with Prakash Kaur and had two kids, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Several reports had then claimed that Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot after converting their religion to Islam, but the two had categorically denied the same. The couple has two daughters -- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

However, despite their marriage, Hema continued to live at her own house with her daughters, and she has now finally opened up about the same.

Hema on not living with Dharmendra despite marriage

In a recent interview with Lehren, Hema Malini was called a "feminist icon" for living in her own house even after marriage. But the actress laughed and stated that no woman wants to be like that.

"What happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way," she said.

But she went on to add that she was not unhappy about the situation and she is proud of the fact that she brought up her daughters well. She also added that Dharmendra was always there for her and their daughters and that he never made her feel alone.

Dharmendra's special note for Hema, daughters

Recently, Dharmendra celebrated the wedding of Sunny Deol's son and his grandson, Karan Deol's wedding in the city. It was a star-studded affair with several celebs from B-Town marking their attendance, however, the veteran actor's 'other family' gave it a miss.

Hema, Esha and Ahana were nowhere to be seen, but later, Esha had posted a heartfelt note, giving her blessings to Karan and his wife.

Post the wedding festivities, Dharmendra had penned a note for Hema and their daughters, mentioning that he should have spoken to them personally but could not do it as "age and illness is telling upon" him.

