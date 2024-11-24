'He Never Fails To Embarrass Her': Ranbir Kapoor's Revelation About Alia Bhatt Not Knowing Kishore Kumar Has Netizens Laughing

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who attended the 55th edition of IFFI in Goa, made a shocking revelation about his actress-wife Alia Bhatt, sharing that when he met her for the first time, she asked him, "Who is Kishore Kumar?"

"First time I met Alia she asked me who's Kishore Kumar. it's just circle of life. it's like people are forgotten and new artists come. I think it's very important that we remember our root," Ranbir said. Kapoor's casual comment about Alia being unaware of Kishore Kumar has left netizens laughing.

The clip of Ranbir speaking about Alia was shared on BollyBlindsNGossips on Reddit. A user commented, "when you're in an embarass my spouse competition and your opponents are Alia and ranbir." While another said, "Why does this man keep embarrassing his wife publicly?"

A third user added, "LMFAOOOOOOO Alia screaming at home rn in her locked room." Another comment read, "Lipstick revenge taken. What is level of Alia? She doesn’t know President of India n Kishore Kumar."

"Both should just stop talking about each other in interviews at this point it's for their betterment," said another.

Check out netizens on Reddit reacted:

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The couple then welcomed their daughter Raha in November the same year.

On the work front, Ranbir has an exciting line-up of projects that include Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War. He also has Animal Park, which is the sequel of his hit film Animal.

Alia, on the other hand, will also star in Love And War. Next, she has the spy film Alpha with Sharvari Wagh.