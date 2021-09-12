'He is definitely not the one for you': Kamya Punjabi slams Shamita Shetty for trying to make Raqesh Bapat dance to her tunes

Popular actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Kamya Panjabi recently lashed out at Shamita Shetty and said why Raqesh Bapat is not the right man for her.

Raqesh and Shamita have time and again been in news for their mushy moments on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. They have been a connection since 'Bigg Boss OTT' began. Through the weeks, they hinted that they were attracted to each other. A few days back, Shamita, however, confessed that she doesn't like that he's indecisive.

The most-talked-about couple on the show recently landed in a war of words and it seems that the romance between Shamita and Raqesh inside the house has hit a rocky path.

In one of the recent episodes, Shamita also revealed to Neha Bhasin that Raqesh is not the man for her. She even called him 'egoistic'.

Reacting to this, Kamya slammed Shamita for trying to make Raqesh do as she pleases. She also praised him for getting into form in the game now.

Kamya tweeted, "You are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for you, you want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused in fact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Last week, Bigg Boss decided to dissolve the connections and announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game, as per their thoughts and strategy.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that Shamita has taken a part in 'Bigg Boss'. She was earlier seen in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 3', but she had to leave the show mid-way as her sister Shilpa Shetty was getting married.

ALSO READ Watch: Shamita Shetty recalls heartbreaking memory of losing her boyfriend in a car accident

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 01:25 PM IST