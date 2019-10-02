Entertainment

Have you seen these pics of Ileana D'cruz, Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tondon and other Bollywood celebs?

By FPJ Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan, Amrita Arora were spotted after their fitness regime in the city.

Kabir Singh' star Shahid Kapoor was spotted yesterday with his mother-in-law and wife Mira Rajput at Bastian in Bandra. Kartik Aaryan, Amrita Arora were spotted after their fitness regime in the city.

Ileana D'cruz, Raveena Tondon snapped by paps at the airport. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh snapped outside Sequel in Bandra.

Kartik Aaryan outside his gym
Shahid Kapoor spotted yesterday with his Mother in law and wife Mira Rajput at Bastian in Bandra.
Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport
Raveena Tondon with husband at Mumbai airport
Fatima Sana Sheikh outside Sequel in Bandra
Amrita Arora after her Fitness regime
Tamannah Bhatia at airport
Ishaan Khattar & Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Movie Masti
Photos by Viral Bhayani

