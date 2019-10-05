'Have seen you in SUVs and vanity vans', Twitter calls out Farhan Akhtar for Aarey protest

Celebrities from Bollywood vented out their anger on social media after authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, merely hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the move.
Voicing his concern, actor Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, "Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai."
However, the act didn't go well with Twitterati, who called out the actor for leaving carbon footprint, courtesy his SUVs and vanity vans.
Other than Farhan, B-town celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Dia mirza and Urmila Matondkar have also been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.
Meanwhile, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had supported the metro project.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)