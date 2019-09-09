Has Huma Qureshi found love in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ director Mudassar Aziz?

Huma Qureshi who is best known for her performances with Nawazudin Siddiqui in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur' is grabbing eyeballs with her recent Instagram post strings, which are indicating towards her love interest. Huma took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures of ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ director Mudassar Aziz on the occasion of his birthday.

She wrote, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know"