Has Huma Qureshi found love in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ director Mudassar Aziz?

Huma Qureshi who is best known for her performances with Nawazudin Siddiqui in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur' is grabbing eyeballs with her recent Instagram post strings, which are indicating towards her love interest. Huma took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures of ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ director Mudassar Aziz on the occasion of his birthday.
She wrote, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know"
Earlier, Mudassar had also penned down a heartfelt wish to Huma on her birthday with a picture, "All things GORGEOUS down to the soul is what you are @iamhumaq !!! A birthday wish is NOTHING close to what will sum up how joyous, fulfilling & inspired you make every moment for me! Heart full of duas and all the love in the world for you Have a smashhhhhhinh #American birthday!"
Looking after these long brief birthday wishes, one can definitely point out the possibilities of the two to be romantically involved with each other.
On work front, Huma is currently shooting for Netflix’s next series ‘Army of the Dead’ which is directed by Zack Snyder. Huma also featured in Netflix’s another series ‘Leila’ in which she was seen in an intriguing character.
