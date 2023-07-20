Haryana Couple Performs Aarti In Front Of Katrina Kaif Photo Daily, Calls Her 'Goddess'

Katrina Kaif is one of the most sought-after and beloved actresses in Bollywood. Her charm and beauty have won her a significant fan base over the years, not just in India but across the world.

The actress celebrated her 40th birthday on July 16 and various social media platforms were flooded with adorable wishes for her from her well-wishers and admirers. Not just that, a picture has gone viral in which a die-hard fan is seen worshipping the actress. Yes, you read that right.

Bantu and his wife Santosh of the Charkhi Dadri village in Dhani Phogat, Haryana, perform puja in name of Katrina and revere as a Goddess.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Every year on her birthday, the couple cuts cake and distributes laddus. According to a report in News18, they have been worshipping Katrina for the past 10 years and their only wish is to meet her once.

In a now-viral picture, the couple is seen standing with folded hands in front of Katrina's photo. They also perform an aarti daily in front of her picture.

Read Also Katrina Kaif Kisses Vicky Kaushal In UNSEEN Pic At Their House, Photo Goes Viral

Recently, Katrina completed 20 years in the Hindi film industry. She marked her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film 'Boom'. However, it had tanked at the box office miserably. It was her role in the movie 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005), opposite Salman Khan, that brought her recognition.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is all set to pack punches once again alongside Salman in the third installment of their blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise. The film is slated to hit the silver screens around Diwali this year.

Besides, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)