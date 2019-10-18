Happy Karva Chauth to everyone: Nick Jonas' adorable message to Indians will infuriate liberals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Karva Chauth will be a day to remember. The doting husband could not have asked for a life partner like Priyanka who is "incredible in every way." The 'Sucker' singer shared adorable pictures of the couple on Instagram which is just winning hearts on social media. "She has taught me so much about her culture and religion," the singer said in a tweet.

In one of the pictures, clad in a bright red saree with a golden border, red bangles, a bindi, and vermillion on her forehead, a naughty Priyanka can be seen teasing Nick while on the other hand, the 27-year-old singer has his arm around the actor.

In the second picture, the duo strikes a crazy pose.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone," he captioned the beautiful post.

Parineeti Chopra commented on the post and wrote, "All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband! This is the first year she actually has him!! Now my turn? 🤔 @nickjonas @priyankachopra"