Happy James Bond Day: 5 Indian actors perfect for Bond

The World Premiere of the first 007 film DR. NO was on this day October 5 in 1962. The James Bond back then was essayed by Sean Connery. In order to mark the occasion, today is official James Bond Day. While, Bollywood isn't new to the spy genre, we have jot down a tentative list of stars in the grapevine industry, who can possibly step into the shoes for the iconic role of Bond.
Manoj Bajpayee
If you think we've added Manoj on this list because of his stint on The Family Man, you're absolutely right. The acclaimed actor is without a question our primary choice to essay Bond if at all there is a consideration.
John Abraham
John Abraham is probably the cardinal pick when it comes to action flicks. The actor with his toned body and scintillating acting skills as seen in films like Madras Cafe, can certainly be Bollywood's Bond.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
With films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Netflix's series Sacred Games, Nawaz may not be the stereotypical hero, but can naturally portray Bond by all means.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik as a choice for Bond can hardly go wrong, courtesy his films like Dhoom 2, Bang Bang and the recent celluloid War. Best known as B-town's Greek God, he is indeed a package to be on screen.
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan is probably one of the finest actors who has worked on Bollywood as well as Hollywood front. With a poker face that can make one laugh or cry, the actor has given an array of applaud worthy performances on screen, Without a doubt, we'd love to see him as Bond.
