Happy James Bond Day: 5 Indian actors perfect for Bond

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood isn't new to the spy genre, here's a list of stars in the grapevine industry who could be the next Bond.

Happy James Bond Day: 5 Indian actors perfect for Bond

The World Premiere of the first 007 film DR. NO was on this day October 5 in 1962. The James Bond back then was essayed by Sean Connery. In order to mark the occasion, today is official James Bond Day. While, Bollywood isn't new to the spy genre, we have jot down a tentative list of stars in the grapevine industry, who can possibly step into the shoes for the iconic role of Bond.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee

If you think we've added Manoj on this list because of his stint on The Family Man, you're absolutely right. The acclaimed actor is without a question our primary choice to essay Bond if at all there is a consideration.

John Abraham

John Abraham

John Abraham is probably the cardinal pick when it comes to action flicks. The actor with his toned body and scintillating acting skills as seen in films like Madras Cafe, can certainly be Bollywood's Bond.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

With films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Netflix's series Sacred Games, Nawaz may not be the stereotypical hero, but can naturally portray Bond by all means.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik as a choice for Bond can hardly go wrong, courtesy his films like Dhoom 2, Bang Bang and the recent celluloid War. Best known as B-town's Greek God, he is indeed a package to be on screen.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is probably one of the finest actors who has worked on Bollywood as well as Hollywood front. With a poker face that can make one laugh or cry, the actor has given an array of applaud worthy performances on screen, Without a doubt, we'd love to see him as Bond.

