Happy Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And More Celebrities Wish Fans On Festival Of Colours

Indian Celebs Wish Fans Happy Holi | Instagram

Like every festival, even on Holi today, many Indian celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and others took to social media to wish their fans a very Happy Holi. Akshay took to X to share a gif image from the song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge and wrote, "इस होली, डर और नफ़रत का भूत भगाइए, खुशियों और अपनों के साथ जीवन को रंगीन बनाइए। आपको और आपके परिवार को होली की शुभकामनाएं। 🌸 Have a safe Holi! (sic)."

Ajay Devgn's Holi wish was funny. He shared a scene from Golmaal 3 featuring Johnny Lever, and wrote, "Aaj holi hai ya diwali? (sic)."

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Holi reminds me that life, like colours, is best lived when shared. Happy Holi. Stay Safe, Stay Kind. आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। (sic)."

Urmila Mantondkar posted on her Instagram story, "Sending all my Rangila love to keep your lives colourful always n forever (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan posted on X, "होली की अनेक बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ होरी खेलें रघु बीरा अवध में , होरी खेलें रघु बीरा ... (sic)"

Karan Johar shared a post on his Instagram story which had the compilation of all the Holi songs that featured in Dharma Productions' movies. Along with the post, he simply wrote, "Happy Holi."

Arjun Kapoor wished everyone a Happy Holi by sharing a post which has 'love' written with different colours.

We at The Free Press Journal also wish our readers a very Happy and Safe Holi.