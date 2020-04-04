Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Why Tony Stark is definitely coming back in Black Widow

It's not everyday that our favourite Avenger turns 55, now is it? Robert Downey Jr, turns 55 today and after wrapping up his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stint following last year's Avengers: Endgame, the fans will never have enough of him as Tony Stark - Iron Man.

According to recent rumours and reports, Downey's latest film Dolittle's failure at the box office and its cancellation in China due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus will be the reason for his potential return to the MCU as Tony Stark.

He is also willing to come back for a smaller salary compared to his $75 million which he reportedly received for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.