Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Why Tony Stark is definitely coming back in Black Widow

It's not everyday that our favourite Avenger turns 55, now is it? Robert Downey Jr, turns 55 today and after wrapping up his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stint following last year's Avengers: Endgame, the fans will never have enough of him as Tony Stark - Iron Man.
According to recent rumours and reports, Downey's latest film Dolittle's failure at the box office and its cancellation in China due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus will be the reason for his potential return to the MCU as Tony Stark.
He is also willing to come back for a smaller salary compared to his $75 million which he reportedly received for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
A report also mentioned that Downey's cameo as Iron Man in Marvel's upcoming Black Widow is 'all but guaranteed'.
Asked about the same at Dolittle's premiere, Downey neither confirmed nor denied the rumour. He said: "It’d be nice if they’d notified me... they can do anything now. This could be a deep fake interview for all we know!"
According to Deadline, Black Widow may have actors other than Downey for a cameo, given its prequel nature.
"I’m not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who -- I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see," Downey said on The Today Show.
Other reports suggests Downey's return as a voice-over artist for an AI assistant like Jarvis in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, Iron Heart.
Actor Jeff Goldblum also revealed that Downey would return as Iron Man in the upcoming series What If?
"I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ that’s called What If…? An animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice for that, and Korg. Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that," Goldblum told BuzzFeed in an interview.
