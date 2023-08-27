 Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeepa: 9 Candid Moments With Indian Actors From The Actor's Instagram That Are Priceless
Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeepa: 9 Candid Moments With Indian Actors From The Actor's Instagram That Are Priceless

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
One of South cinema's most towering personalities, Kiccha Sudeepa is renowned in film circles for his ability to foster lasting friendships with actors from other industries. As he turns a year older, here's looking at select pictures from his Instagram that are pure gold to be missed. The actor poses here with Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

During an environmental campaign with Power Star Pawan Kalyan. It's also a sweet co-incidence that both actors share the same birthdate i.e September 2

While filming a Bigg Boss Telugu episode with Nagarjuna

Working out with Salman Khan

Candid with Ranveer Singh during the promotional league of 83 in Bengaluru

With fellow Kannadiga Suniel Shetty

During the promotional league of Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha

A sweet moment with Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

During a promotional shoot for Vikrant Rona with Jacqueline Fernandez

article-image

