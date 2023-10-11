Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Anand Pandit Dedicates 8,100 Trees To The Superstar On 81st Birthday |

Cinema without Amitabh Bachchan is as unimaginable as human existence without the presence of oxygenating, sheltering trees. In line with this profound connection, producer Anand Pandit has dedicated 8,100 trees to mark the legendary superstar's 81st birthday on October 11.

The trees will be planted in the Ramtek region of Maharashtra. The green cover will be called the Amitabh Bachchan Grove and will be integrated into Trees for Tigers project. An e-certificate with details of the project was also presented to Mr. Bachchan by Pandit, a close friend and fervent admirer of the actor.

The certificate reads, “Your towering presence has taught us how to stay rooted while reaching for the skies. Named after you, the Amitabh Bachchan Grove will continue to remind the world of your evergreen legacy.”

An elated Anand Pandit shares, “What can you give a man who has gifted so many unforgettable memories to millions? This question always bothers me whenever Mr Bachchan's birthday inches closer. This time, I would say, I chanced upon an idea that in a way perfectly mirrors his evergreen legacy. To honour his life and work, I am dedicating over 8100 trees to him in the Ramtek region in Maharashtra. These trees will be a part of the 'Trees for Tigers' project and they will do their bit to oxygenate the environment, battle climate change, repair fragmented wildlife corridors and also provide livelihood opportunities to local communities. Infact, while presenting a certificate signifying this gift, I also enclosed a few words to remind Mr Bachchan what his presence has meant to so many people. I wrote, "Your life's work has touched millions and now the 'Amitabh Bachchan Grove' will help nourish biodiversity and provide shelter to a precious species that is struggling for survival. Thank you for being our guiding light and our inspiration as we plant these seeds for a greener tomorrow."

