Hansal Mehta impressed with Nushrratt Bharuccha's Haryanvi act

Nushrratt Bharuccha is back winning hearts with the trailer of Chhalaang, and among the ones who are mighty impressed with her work is the director of the film, Hansal Mehta. Mehta is all praise for the actor: “Nushrratt was a revelation. With so many wonderful actors in the film she held her own and how! She was hard working but always chilled out.”

The National Award-winning director has applauded the actor for getting her Haryanvi diction on point. “Her performance was comfortable and she worked so hard on her Haryanvi accent to make it a part of her characterisation. She has a lot of potential! And she is a very chilled out co-worker,” said Mehta.

The actor who gained fame after the Pyaar ka Punchnama series will be seen opposite Rajkumar Rao in the film. This is her second outing with the National Award-winning actor after the 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and their crackling chemistry in the recently-released song has already got fans hooked.

The movie is set for a Diwali release and will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 13. The actor will follow it up with Nikhil Nagesh Tiwari's romantic thriller Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma.