Hamka maafi dai do, Dream Girl, begs Dharam

Mumbai: Apparently, actor Dharmendra wasn’t swept away by his wife and BJP MP Hema Malini’s performance with the broom at the cleanliness drive in Parliament Complex on July 13. At least, it seemed so on Tuesday, when he joined the trolls who criticised her ineptitude.

When Dharmendra was asked on Twitter whether the Dream Girl had ever picked up a broom in her life, he said, “Yes, in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi.

Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai. (She looked like a novice to me, too. I helped my mother during childhood with household chores and I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms),” the actor wrote in Hindi.

Twitterati was swept away by his candour, 400 times over. But he later apologised for his earlier tweet, sharing a picture of himself with folded hands. “Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon.

Kuch bhi ki bhawna ko. Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log. Tweet Badshah. Kuch bhi kiya... baat bhi... tauba tauba.... Kabhi na karoonga. Hamka maafi dai do maalik (I was misunderstood, will never tweet about this again)” he tweeted.

However, hinting that it was the message that Hema Malini was propagating that was important, he said people should try to imbibe it in their lives too. “I love cleanliness,” he tweeted, with green leaf emojis.

“Ek paigam toh hai. Keep your Country Clean. Hema ke paigan par amal karo. My humble request to you all, feel from your soul for our New India,” he tweeted.

Hema Malini found herself at the receiving end after a video of her awkwardly trying to sweep outside Parliament as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan began doing the rounds on the social media.