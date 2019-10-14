Halloween's here and Megan Fox is celebrating it in Disneyland with family

In the first family snapshot, the actor can be seen posing with her kids for the camera while sitting in front of a Ferris wheel, as her youngest, who was wearing a red and yellow dragon costume, looked off in the distance.

Fox also posted a pair of candid pictures of the entire family. Her 46-year-old husband held her arms, with Noah, who wore a witch costume complete with a bright pink wig, and Bodhi, who appeared to be dressed as a skeleton, posing in front of Fox, who wore a festive floral pair of mouse ears.

The star recently spoke about how she's encouraging Noah to wear whatever he wants, including dresses, despite receiving negative feedback from his classmates.

"Sometimes, he'll dress and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes," Fox explained on The Talk in September.

"And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there -- here in California -- he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.' " "He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, 'How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'" Fox recalled.