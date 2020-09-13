Halle Berry left 'speechless' after nearly USD 20 million offer from Netflix

Washington: Hollywood star Halle Berry who is gearing up to release her new film, 'Bruised,' received a massive offer from streaming giant Netflix that left the actor and newbie director "speechless".

According to Page Six, Variety reported that the streaming service is prepared to spend close to USD 20 million for the worldwide distribution rights to Berry's directorial debut, currently screening as a work-in-progress at the Toronto Film Festival.

In response to the reported offer, the 54-year-old star Berry took to Twitter to share her astonishment over the generous figure, and noted,"I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y'all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie." 'Bruised' finds Berry both behind and in front of the camera, as the director also stars in the drama about a washed-up Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter struggling for redemption as both an athlete and a mother.

Previously, Berry spoke to Variety about the challenges she faced in producing the film, including breaking two ribs during filming.

She said, "I didn't want to stop because I had prepared for so long. We had rehearsed; we were ready. So my mind, my director's mind, was just -- keep going. And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: 'I'm not going to stop. I've come too far. I'm going to act as if this isn't hurting. I'm going to will myself through it.' And so we did."